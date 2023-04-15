Signaturefd LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

DOV stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $139.64. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

