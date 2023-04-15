Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $302.32 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $339.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $287.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

