AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.30 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

