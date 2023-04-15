The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

