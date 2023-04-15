Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $165.07 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

