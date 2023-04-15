Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

