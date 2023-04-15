Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:INFY opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

