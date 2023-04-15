Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,680 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.