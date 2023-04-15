Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $555,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $171.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

