Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

