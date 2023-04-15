KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

