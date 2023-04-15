KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average is $360.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

