Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,837 shares of company stock valued at $701,030 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

AKAM opened at $82.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

