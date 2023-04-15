New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 271 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $237.95 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

