New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $52,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $72.72 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.