KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average of $251.42.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

