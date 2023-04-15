Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,837 shares of company stock worth $701,030 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

