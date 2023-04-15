Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Americana Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

