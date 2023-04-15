KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

