Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.