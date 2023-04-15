Hemington Wealth Management Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

NYSE CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $170.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

