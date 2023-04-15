Versor Investments LP Sells 73,576 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,576 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $112,712,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

