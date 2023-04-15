Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

