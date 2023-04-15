Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

