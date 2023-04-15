BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $677.16 and a 200-day moving average of $682.58.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

