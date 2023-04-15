Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

