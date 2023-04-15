813 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.