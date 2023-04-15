CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

