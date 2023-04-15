International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $892.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $816.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $896.17.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

