Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE:CM opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

