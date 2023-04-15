JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $172.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 7.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.13. The company has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

