Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

