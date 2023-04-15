Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $472.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

