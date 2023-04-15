Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,582 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,945 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,603,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 324,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $71.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

