Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

