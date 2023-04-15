AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.26 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,698 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,168 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HP worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

