T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

