Triumph Capital Management Sells 4,439 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 69,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after buying an additional 295,049 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

BATS USHY opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

