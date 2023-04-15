Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Comerica worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comerica Price Performance

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

