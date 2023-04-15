AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,863 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

