Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

