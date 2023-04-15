AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.21.

ALL stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

