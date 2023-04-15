Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $37.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

