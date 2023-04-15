Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $234.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

