AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,937 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.59.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

