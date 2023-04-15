AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

