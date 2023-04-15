892 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

