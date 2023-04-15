AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 772 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $192.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.