Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

