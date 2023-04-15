First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $9.81 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.